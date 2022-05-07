Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Cowen increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Workday from $312.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $189.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,894.60 and a beta of 1.39. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.56 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.84 and a 200 day moving average of $250.60.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

