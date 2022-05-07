Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Alector worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 83,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alector by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 141,861 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alector by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alector by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter worth $2,957,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $741.64 million, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

