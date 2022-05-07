Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 8,215 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Organogenesis worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 26.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORGO shares. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other Organogenesis news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $817,488.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $801.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Organogenesis had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $128.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

