Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,281,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,969,000 after buying an additional 370,869 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

