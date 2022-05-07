Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $82.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $102,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $148,335.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $693,839 in the last 90 days. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,520 shares of the software’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,834 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 47,131 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,501 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 674,313 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,426,000 after acquiring an additional 180,413 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 337,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,317. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.