Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.88. 6,290,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,575,214. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

