Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,631 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in LKQ by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 230,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $482,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,376. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.46.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

LKQ Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.