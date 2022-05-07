Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,758 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

IVV traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,978,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,021. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.26. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $406.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

