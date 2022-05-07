Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in CF Industries by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.16.

CF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.82. 2,944,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,717. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock worth $107,631,042. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

