Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,125 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $1,387,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.59. 1,056,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,256. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.52. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.71 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brunswick Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.