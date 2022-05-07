Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 24,489 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.76.

Tilray stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. 25,713,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,729,928. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Profile (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.