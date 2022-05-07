Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Invests $227,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AMN. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $92.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.96 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.48 and a 200-day moving average of $106.63.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.