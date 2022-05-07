Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Invests $325,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

SHV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,477,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,867. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.12 and a twelve month high of $110.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

