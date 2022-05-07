Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Invests $541,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.75. 63,299,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,076,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $543.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.