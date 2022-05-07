Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $4,535,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.09.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $107.12. 1,666,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,898. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.37 and a 1 year high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

