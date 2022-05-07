Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,107. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.43.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

