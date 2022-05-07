Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,583,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.78. 102,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,398. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.69 and its 200 day moving average is $262.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

