Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,244 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. 887,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,706. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

