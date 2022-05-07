Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.90 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 655 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in Alphabet by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.71, for a total value of $16,074,004.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 594,065 shares of company stock worth $141,841,002. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $21.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,313.20. 1,763,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,615.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,758.78. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,230.05 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

