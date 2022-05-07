Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 522 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after buying an additional 177,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,742,000 after buying an additional 160,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,653,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,458,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,157,296,000 after buying an additional 197,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,565. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

