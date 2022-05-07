Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,321 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,275.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,976 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,052 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,375 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,077 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $92.68. 2,872,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,165. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.76. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

