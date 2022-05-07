Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Plans GBX 1.30 Dividend

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AIRE stock opened at GBX 80.20 ($1.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.25, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.56 million and a PE ratio of 7.36. Alternative Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 69 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 81 ($1.01).
