Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Loop Capital

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.86.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $90.57.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 798.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.