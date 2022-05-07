Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,512,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,484. Altria Group has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

