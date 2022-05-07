Altura Price Reaches $0.0288 on Exchanges (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Altura has a total market capitalization of $18.01 million and approximately $580,959.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Altura has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Altura coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 82.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.94 or 0.00307613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00205308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.92 or 0.00479465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00039465 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,456.38 or 1.98128878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Altura Profile

Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft

Altura Coin Trading

