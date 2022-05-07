Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,881,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,571. Amarin has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $531.36 million, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Amarin by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 114,987 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Amarin by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amarin in the third quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amarin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amarin (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.