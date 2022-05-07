Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,881,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.36 million, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. Amarin has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

Get Amarin alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 138.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 41,587 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 78,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Amarin (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.