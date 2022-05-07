Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives $29.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $68,603.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $462,438.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. 132,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,799. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.16. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.94%.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

