American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.05. American CuMo Mining shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 25,000 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$11.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.92, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

American CuMo Mining Company Profile (CVE:MLY)

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

