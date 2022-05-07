American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,361,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 88,208 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $222,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of American Express by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,873 shares of company stock worth $36,472,992. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $3.86 on Friday, hitting $167.15. 3,129,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,775. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.89 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

