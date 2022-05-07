American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.28.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $1,021,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

