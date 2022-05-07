American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.31. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 13,754 shares traded.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.45% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

