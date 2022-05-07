American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) vs. Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Head-To-Head Analysis

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Software and Confluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software 10.09% 9.77% 6.88% Confluent -88.38% -51.90% -23.59%

This table compares American Software and Confluent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software $111.41 million 4.77 $8.09 million $0.37 42.81 Confluent $387.86 million 16.70 -$342.80 million ($1.95) -12.17

American Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Confluent. Confluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Software and Confluent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software 0 1 3 0 2.75 Confluent 0 8 8 0 2.50

American Software presently has a consensus price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 104.12%. Confluent has a consensus price target of $61.09, suggesting a potential upside of 157.45%. Given Confluent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Confluent is more favorable than American Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of American Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Confluent shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of American Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Confluent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Software beats Confluent on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Software (Get Rating)

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services, such as software enhancement, documentation, update, customer education, consulting, systems integration, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment provides purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to the apparel and other soft goods, retail, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, durable goods, chemical and process manufacturing, and life sciences industries. American Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Confluent (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion. It also provides Kafka Connect that enables to build connectors to integrate Apache Kafka with other apps and data systems; ksqlDB, a database for stream processing applications; and stream governance, a solution that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to expand usage of real-time data without bypassing requirements for risk management and regulatory compliance. In addition, it also offers training and professional services. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

