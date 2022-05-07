Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Posts Earnings Results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $497.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.40. 823,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,214. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

AMRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

