Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Amphenol worth $39,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of APH traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.42. 2,402,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,065. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.32.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

