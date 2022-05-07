Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Amplitude updated its Q2 guidance to -($0.12-0.11) EPS and its FY22 guidance to -($0.41-0.39) EPS.

AMPL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,315. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02.

In other Amplitude news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $341,827.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,824,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

