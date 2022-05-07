Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of AMYT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 46,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,916. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.65 million, a P/E ratio of -93.21 and a beta of 0.11. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 278.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMYT shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the rare cholesterol disorder.

