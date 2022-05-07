Analysts Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.88 Billion

Analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) to post sales of $14.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.63 billion and the highest is $15.08 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $14.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $60.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.46 billion to $61.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $64.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.56 billion to $64.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.35. 1,679,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $199.76 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and have sold 32,655 shares worth $8,241,766. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 387,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

