Analysts Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) will post $2.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90. Hess reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 895.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $9.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $15.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $20.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $745,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 672,417 shares of company stock worth $66,162,892. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hess by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hess by 22.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,229,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,025,000 after buying an additional 56,288 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $7.68 on Monday, reaching $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,985. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

