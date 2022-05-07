Analysts Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) will report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. HP reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,657 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $4,539,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,846 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 41.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,110,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,123,686. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

