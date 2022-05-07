Analysts Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. Lantheus reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 536.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.20. 1,324,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,340. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $726,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $127,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,663. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lantheus by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lantheus by 49.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83,817 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

