Analysts Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) to report sales of $16.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.50 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $13.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $68.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $70.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $72.05 million, with estimates ranging from $68.98 million to $75.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 52.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCM. Hovde Group cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NYSE:SCM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.42. 25,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,291. The company has a market capitalization of $268.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.16. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 64.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 849,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 350,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 246,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

