Analysts Anticipate WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to Post $3.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45. WEX posted earnings of $2.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $12.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $14.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on WEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in WEX by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 71,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in WEX by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 84,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $156.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About WEX (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.