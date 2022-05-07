Analysts Expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Announce Earnings of $5.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $5.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.45 and the lowest is $4.63. Cigna posted earnings of $4.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $22.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.40 to $22.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $25.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $26.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Stephens raised their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.35.

NYSE:CI opened at $266.90 on Monday. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

