Analysts Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $1.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 197.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $44.84 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.81.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

