Analysts Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) to announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLNG stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. 113,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,156. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

