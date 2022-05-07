Analysts Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.37 Million

Brokerages expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) to report $141.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.60 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $131.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $543.23 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $558.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE HR traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,466,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,473. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,317,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 83,798 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.