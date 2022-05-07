Analysts Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will report $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $8.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $9.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $6.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.48. 3,611,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.16. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

