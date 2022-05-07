Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post -$0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) will report ($0.87) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 643.70% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRNS shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

MRNS stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.95. 293,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,879. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

