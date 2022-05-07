Analysts Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Post $0.02 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Materialise posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Materialise had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Materialise by 142.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Materialise by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 328,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,334. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $845.58 million, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.75. Materialise has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

